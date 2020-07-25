By Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I extend my congratulations to the people of Liberia as you mark 173 years of independence. The United States and Liberia share deep historical and cultural bonds, and we are proud to partner with you […]

