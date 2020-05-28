Coronavirus – Libya: COVID-19 Situation Report (27th May 2020)

Highlights – As of 26 May 2020, there are 75 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Libya, including three deaths. – In May, 1,009 incidents of access constraints have been reported, 67 per cent were directly or indirectly related to COVID-19. – Priority health response activities include support for health rapid response teams, personal protective […]

