Coronavirus – Libya: One year of destructive war in Libya, UNSMIL renews calls for immediate cessation of hostilities and unity to combat COVID-19

Today marks one year since the forces of “Libyan National Army” Commander General Khalifa Haftar launched their offensive to seize Tripoli, Libya’s capital. What resulted is a needless conflict that shattered the hopes of many Libyans for a peaceful political transition via a National Conference that could have paved the way towards unifying the country’s […]

