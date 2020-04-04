Coronavirus – Libya: One year of destructive war in Libya, UNSMIL renews calls for immediate cessation of hostilities and unity to combat COVID-19

Today marks one year since the forces of “Libyan National Army” Commander General Khalifa Haftar launched their offensive to seize Tripoli, Libya’s capital. What resulted is a needless conflict that shattered the hopes of many Libyans for a peaceful political transition via a National Conference that could have paved the way towards unifying the country’s […]
Today marks one year since the forces of “Libyan National Army” Commander General Khalifa Haftar launched their offensive to seize...
Today marks one year since the forces of “Libyan National Army” Commander General Khalifa Haftar launched their offensive to seize...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...