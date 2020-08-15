Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Coronavirus: Madagascar Country Office – Covid-19 response


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Août 2020


Highlights – From May 17th to August 13th, 2020, the positive COVID-19 cases growth increased from 304 to 13,397 cases with 1.16 % of fatality rate in of 22 affected regions. Overall, the epidemic is taking a decreasing curve mostly lead by Analamanga region while Atsinanana seems out of risk. The regions are differently affected […]

Highlights – From May 17th to August 13th, 2020, the positive COVID-19 cases growth increased from 304 to 13,397 cases with 1.16 % of fatality r...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



