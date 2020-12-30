Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 update (29 December 2020)

New Cases: 11 Total confirmed cases: 6388 Total Active cases: 328 Total recovered: 5688 (6 new) Lost to follow-up: 108 Outcome under investigation: 76 Total number of tests conducted: 84509 (157 new) Total Deaths: 188 (0 new) Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-malawi-covid19-update-29-december-2020?lang=en

