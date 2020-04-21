Alwihda Info
Coronavirus: Mozambican Workers Returning from South Africa Engaged to Check COVID-19’s Spread


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Avril 2020


Concern about the potential spread of COVID-19 in Mozambique was elevated in late March, when according to Mozambique’s National Migration Service (SENAMI) over 14,000â¯Mozambican migrants returned from South Africa over the Ressano Garcia border within a span of a few days, as South Africa declared lockdown due to COVID-19.â¯ Most of these thousands of Mozambicans […]

Tchad : auteur d'insultes, le chargé de communication du PNLP remplacé

Afrique et enseignement en période d'expansion du Covid-19

Tchad : IDI et la confiance regagnée des internautes

COVID-19 : l'avant-gardisme et l'anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

