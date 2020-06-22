Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Dr. Osagie Ehanire leads Health Team to inspect 063 Nigeria Air Force COVID-19 Observation, Treatment Centre, directs accreditation team to work


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 21 Juin 2020


The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire made it an early morning assignment after his appearance on Channels TV programme, to lead the Federal Ministry of Health’s Team to inspect the 063 Nigeria Air Force COVID-19 Observation, Treatment Centre located at a side of the 063 NAF Hospital along the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport […]

The Honourable Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire made it an early morning assignment after his appearance on Channels TV programme, to l...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 21/06/2020

Tchad : le baccalauréat prévu du 17 au 22 août 2020

Tchad : le baccalauréat prévu du 17 au 22 août 2020

Tchad : le calendrier des examens et concours rectifié Tchad : le calendrier des examens et concours rectifié 21/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : le calendrier des examens et concours rectifié

21/06/2020

Tchad : Sa Majesté Djimasna Tenengar Philémon, chef de canton de Bébédjia n’est plus de ce monde

21/06/2020

Tchad : le baccalauréat prévu du 17 au 22 août 2020

21/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à N'Djamena, des travaux routiers en phase de finition
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives

Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents Tchad : des cas de viols et de suicides de plus en plus récurrents 07/06/2020 - Denis Mbairemadji Axel

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda