Coronavirus – Nigeria: Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH) set to Receive Supplies, Medical Experts from China to Support Fight Against Coronavirus in Nigeria

The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire on Friday, 3rd April 2020, announced, during the Presidential Task Force Media Briefing , that an 18 man team of Chinese medical experts are expected to arrive Nigeria within a few days with a consignment of globally scarce medical supplies ,to augment the government’s efforts to contain […]

The Honorable Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire on Friday, 3rd April 2020, announced, during the Presidential Task Force Media Briefing , that ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...