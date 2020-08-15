Coronavirus – Nigeria: Humanitarian needs hit record high, UN calls for urgent support

The humanitarian community in Nigeria called for urgent support for vulnerable people in the north-eastern part of the country, as the number of people in need of lifesaving aid has risen steeply. At the same time people’s living conditions and the security situation have significantly deteriorated since the beginning of the year. Speaking at an […]

