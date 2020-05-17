Coronavirus – Nigeria: Inclusion of the 26th Lab to the National COVID-19 Laboratory Network

We are pleased to announce the inclusion of the 26th lab to the national COVID-19 Laboratory Network: Accunalysis Diagnostic Centre, Anambra. In progress: Katsina, Kwara & Gombe. Read our FAQs on COVID-19 Diagnostics: https://bit.ly/2LDoq0B. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-nigeria-inclusion-of-the-26th-lab-to-the-national-covid19-laboratory-network?lang=en

