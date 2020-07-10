Coronavirus – Nigeria: Minister of Foreign Affairs receives new Country Representative, says, ‘Nigeria is behind WHO’

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama says “In this critical moment of a global fight against the COVID-19, Nigeria is behind the World Health Organization and urges you to remain focused in addressing not just the pandemic but other health challenges.” The Honorable Minister made the declaration today at the Ministry of Foreign […]

Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama says “In this critical moment of a global fight against the COVID-19, Nigeria...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...