Coronavirus: Nigeria releases COVID-19 Guide to Re-Open Places of Worship


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 13 Juin 2020


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the nation’s public health institute, continues to support the Federal Government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. This is reflected in the increased testing capacity and guidelines that have resulted in the identification and treatment of cases in the country. The Presidential Task […]

