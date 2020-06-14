Coronavirus: Nigeria releases COVID-19 Guide to Re-Open Places of Worship

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the nation’s public health institute, continues to support the Federal Government’s efforts in curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. This is reflected in the increased testing capacity and guidelines that have resulted in the identification and treatment of cases in the country. The Presidential Task […]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the nation’s public health institute, continues to support the Federal Gov...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...