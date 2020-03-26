Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 Coronavirus – 25 March 2020

One (1) new coronavirus case was identified today, bringing the total to forty-one (41). – One (1) traveller who arrived from Dubai and has been isolated All patients are under treatment in stable condition in an isolated health facility. No patient is in critical condition. The tracing of all contacts has been conducted for further […]

