Coronavirus – Seychelles: Arrival of 3rd round of medical supplies from Jack Ma Foundation


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 22 Mai 2020


On Thursday 21st May 2020, Seychelles received a third round of medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation (Alibaba), delivered on a special Ethiopian Airways flight. This relief initiative was launched by the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr. Abiy Ahmed, the Jack Ma Foundation, and Alibaba Foundation as part of actions towards implementation of the […]

On Thursday 21st May 2020, Seychelles received a third round of medical supplies from the Jack Ma Foundation (Alibaba), delivered on a s...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



