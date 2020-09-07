Coronavirus – Seychelles: Health Authorities respond to new COVID-19 case

A 43 year old visitor was last night admitted to the Isolation and Treatment Centre in Perseverance after testing positive for COVID-19 The new positive case was detected by the Public Health Authority after routine exit screening of passengers traveling outside of Seychelles. He arrived in the country from Dubai on Thursday 3rd September 2020 […]

A 43 year old visitor was last night admitted to the Isolation and Treatment Centre in Perseverance after testing positive for COVID-19 The ne...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...