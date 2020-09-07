Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Seychelles: Health Authorities respond to new COVID-19 case


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 6 Septembre 2020


A 43 year old visitor was last night admitted to the Isolation and Treatment Centre in Perseverance after testing positive for COVID-19 The new positive case was detected by the Public Health Authority after routine exit screening of passengers traveling outside of Seychelles. He arrived in the country from Dubai on Thursday 3rd September 2020 […]

A 43 year old visitor was last night admitted to the Isolation and Treatment Centre in Perseverance after testing positive for COVID-19 The ne...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/09/2020

Tchad : le PDSA fait sa rentrée politique et s'affirme pour les échanges électorales futures

Tchad : le PDSA fait sa rentrée politique et s'affirme pour les échanges électorales futures

Tchad : l'insécurité aux Mayo Kebbi "sème les germes d'une révolte populaire", avertit l'UNDR Tchad : l'insécurité aux Mayo Kebbi "sème les germes d'une révolte populaire", avertit l'UNDR 05/09/2020

Populaires

Tchad : Airtel a subi un "incident majeur" qui a "affecté les communications"

06/09/2020

Tchad : Idriss Déby réagit à la mort de trois soldats à Kaïga-Kindjiria

06/09/2020

Tchad : d'où provient le Chikungunya qui sévit à Abéché ?

06/09/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali

(Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense (Tribune) Tchad : atteinte à la déontologie d'avocat, l'exemple d'Ibedou et de sa défense 22/08/2020 - Brahim Oguelemi

ANALYSE - 06/09/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership

Déjà à la tête de cinq organismes africains, le Niger veut encore consolider son leadership

Élection du directeur de l'Asecna : dernières manœuvres aériennes pour le contrôle d’un cockpit Élection du directeur de l'Asecna : dernières manœuvres aériennes pour le contrôle d’un cockpit 06/09/2020 - Pape Ndiaye

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda