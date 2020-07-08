Coronavirus – Seychelles: New COVID-19 cases detected on board Spanish fishing vessel

10 new positive cases of COVID-19 were detected on board two of the Spanish fishing vessels during a scheduled assessment of the fleet by the Public Health Authority on Sunday 5th July 2020. The assessment is setup as a routine to verify the status of the mariners who have been in contact with other seafarers […]

