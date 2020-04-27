Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Public Notice


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Avril 2020


The public is hereby informed that one remand centre inmate has proved positive for covid-19 and the inmate is now labeled as case 90. The inmate who was received from the east end police station attended court sittings on the same 17th of april 2020 at court no. 6 before a magistrate and was received […]

