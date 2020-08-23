Coronavirus – Somalia: COVID-19 Impact Update

Situation overview Confirmed daily COVID-19 cases declined during the reporting period. Somalia has confirmed 3,265 with 2,396 recoveries as of 21 August but the number of deaths has remained at 93 for several weeks. Most cases are 20 to 60 years old, and 74 per cent are male. Download Report: https://bit.ly/32mqClb According to WHO, the […]

