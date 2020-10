Coronavirus: Somalia Humanitarian Bulletin

HIGHLIGHTS – More than 1.3 million people are currently food insecure, as 849,000 children face acute malnutrition due to cumulative shocks. – Desert locusts since January continue to threaten food security in northern Somalia. – At least 167,000 people are displaced by seasonal floods since September. – Aid workers scale-up COVID-19 response as Government gradually […]

