Coronavirus: Somalia Post Return Monitoring Snapshot 2020 mid-year monitoring – August 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 25 Août 2020


This post return monitoring snapshot presents selected findings of data from interviews with Somali refugee returnees interviewed in Somalia over the past 30 months. This data set is based on interviews with 1,678 returnee households (HH) across different return locations in Somalia. This exercise follows the previous post-return monitoring snapshot issued by UNHCR in December […]

