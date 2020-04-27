Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – Somalia: United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and WHO partner to strengthen testing capacity for COVID-19 in Somalia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 27 Avril 2020


Yesterday, the first batch of COVID-19 testing results were announced in Garowe, Puntland. A total of 11 tests had been conducted with five being positive. This remarkable milestone is a result of UNFPA, the United Nations Population Fund, and the World Health Organization (WHO) who worked together to enable laboratory capacity to be in place […]

