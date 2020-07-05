Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (4th July 2020)

New cases confirmed: 23 Somaliland: 16 Puntland: 5 Benadir: 1 Jubbaland: 1 Male: 22 Female: 1 Recovery: 21 Death: 2 Total confirmed cases: 2,961 Total recoveries: 973 Total deaths: 92 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-somalia-update-on-covid19-in-somalia-4th-july-2020?lang=en

