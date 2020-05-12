Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 impact on the economy

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has noted with concern a series of recent comments and news articles that give the impression that the Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Mr Ebrahim Patel, has underplayed the extent of the costs that Covid-19 and the lockdown will impose on the economy. This is […]

The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the dtic) has noted with concern a series of recent comments and news articles that give the impression...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...