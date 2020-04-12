Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 update – 11 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 2028. The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 75 053. Reporting of New Death It is with sadness that we report a new COVID-19 related death. This takes the total number of death to 25. The deceased patient is a 61 […]

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 2028. The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted to date is 75 053. Reporting of New Death It is with sadness that we report a new COV...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...