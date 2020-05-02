Coronavirus – South Africa: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 5951

The total number of confirmed #COVID19 in SA is 5951. Today we regrettably report 13 new #COVID19 related deaths. We convey our condolences to the families and friends. As we battle #COVID19, let us celebrate our essential workers who keep our country going. #WorkersDay2020 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus–south-africa-confirmed-covid19-cases-in-south-africa-is-5951?lang=en

