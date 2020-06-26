Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour reiterates its commitment to pay COVID-19 Relief Benefits until June as May payments top R8-Billion

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is committed to pay millions of workers their relief payments under the COVID-19 TERS until the end of June, 2020. “We remain committed to pay the TERS Benefits till June 2020 as per the initial Directive of 26 March 2020. The benefits will continue to be paid to eligible employees […]

