Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – South Africa: Employment and Labour reiterates its commitment to pay COVID-19 Relief Benefits until June as May payments top R8-Billion


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2020


The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is committed to pay millions of workers their relief payments under the COVID-19 TERS until the end of June, 2020. “We remain committed to pay the TERS Benefits till June 2020 as per the initial Directive of 26 March 2020. The benefits will continue to be paid to eligible employees […]

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is committed to pay millions of workers their relief payments under the COVID-19 TERS until the end of June, 2020. “We remain com...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 26/06/2020

Tchad : les députés divisés sur la proposition de rang honorifique de maréchal à Idriss Déby

Tchad : les députés divisés sur la proposition de rang honorifique de maréchal à Idriss Déby

Tchad : Idriss Déby bientôt élevé à la dignité de maréchal ? Une proposition à l'Assemblée Tchad : Idriss Déby bientôt élevé à la dignité de maréchal ? Une proposition à l'Assemblée 26/06/2020

Populaires

Tchad : dignité de maréchal, "j'ai dit au président, il m'a dit non, ne propose pas" (ministre défense)

26/06/2020

Tchad : le gouverneur du Lac élevé au rang et appellation de général de corps d’armée

26/06/2020

Tchad : les députés divisés sur la proposition de rang honorifique de maréchal à Idriss Déby

26/06/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : reprise des cours, "toutes les dispositions ont été prises" (ministre de l'Enseignement supérieur)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

Coronavirus : Le Roi du Maroc invite le patronat à s’impliquer dans l’effort national

"L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" "L'Union avec l'Afrique est maintenant plus nécessaire que jamais" 26/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

ANALYSE - 21/06/2020 - Solomon Zewdu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

L’Afrique face à la COVID-19, un continent méconnu

Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives Tchad : orientation de la formation des enseignants sur les TIC, de nouvelles approches éducatives 09/06/2020 - Brahim Moussa M. HAGGAR

REACTION - 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale

Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État Tchad : s'estimant lésée dans un projet, la société ESA s'adresse au chef de l'État 04/06/2020 - Info Alwihda