Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Worker Safety is of Paramount Importance to the Department of Health

To this end, the department has an Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) workstream as part of the Incident Management Team, which focusses specifically on managing significant outbreaks, in the current case, the COVID-19 outbreak. The OHS workstream has members from all provinces, trade unions, academic institutions, and professional bodies. Working together, these members draft and […]

To this end, the department has an Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) workstream as part of the Inci...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...