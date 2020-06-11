Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Africa: Increase in COVID-19 cases for KwaZulu-Natal, North West and Free State (11th June 2020)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 11 Juin 2020


COVID-19 Update: In the last 24 hours, KwaZulu-Natal has had an increase of 92 cases, the North West 53 new cases and Free State 10 new cases. If you are an employer, make sure you screen your employees every day. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-increase-in-covid19-cases-for-kwazulunatal-north-west-and-free-state-11th-june-2020?lang=en

Tchad : après la pluie, N'Djamena renoue avec les inondations
