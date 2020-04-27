Coronavirus – South Africa: Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Debbie SchÃ¤fer: Quality teaching at home during COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic

With schools closing all over the world due to Covid-19, online or distance learning have become the new buzz words in many countries. I am very aware of the public sentiment around online learning in South Africa. It is true that not all learners have access to online resources and equipment that can make distance […]

With schools closing all over the world due to Covid-19, online or distance learning have become the new buzz words in many countries. I am very aware of the public sentim...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...