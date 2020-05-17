Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Thulas Nxesi urges more Employers to apply for Coronavirus COVID-19 Relief Benefits

The quest by the Minister of Employment and Labour to ensure that more vulnerable workers benefit from the COVID-19 TERS scheme is beginning to bear fruit with a number of domestic workers being paid directly. As of Saturday, 16 May 2020, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) figures showed that 14 113 domestic workers had benefitted […]

