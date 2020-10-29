Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Alan Winde update on Coronavirus COVID-19 on 28 October


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 29 Octobre 2020


As of 1pm on 28 October, the Western Cape has 3122 active COVID-19 infections with a total of 115 431 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 107 958 recoveries. Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 115 431 Total recoveries 107 958 Total deaths 4351 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 3122 Tests conducted 659 309 Hospitalisations 569 with 103 […]

