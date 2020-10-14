Alwihda Info
Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Sisi Ntombela, MEC Montseng Tsiu and Director-General Kopung Ralikontsane test positive for Coronavirus COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Octobre 2020


The Premier of the Free State, Sisi Ntombela, the Member of Executive Council (MEC) responsible for Health, Montseng Tsiu, and the Director-General (DG) of the Free State Provincial Government, Kopung Ralikontsane, have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). While the DG and the MEC for Health’s results returned positive over the weekend, the Premier’s results […]

The Premier of the Free State, Sisi Ntombela, the Member of Executive Council (MEC) responsible for Health, Montseng...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



Tchad : la Fondation Grand Cœur lance un vaste projet pour faire face à la malnutrition

POINT DE VUE - 04/10/2020 - Mahamoud Ali Seid

Tchad : Le président de la CASAC dénonce le rejet systématique de l'autre sur les réseaux sociaux

ANALYSE - 13/10/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Algérie - Promotion des exportations hors hydrocarbures : une priorité depuis 2003

REACTION - 07/10/2020 - Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam

Tchad : les propositions de Ndjelar Koumadji Mariam pour le Forum national inclusif

