Coronavirus – South Africa: Premier Sisi Ntombela, MEC Montseng Tsiu and Director-General Kopung Ralikontsane test positive for Coronavirus COVID-19

The Premier of the Free State, Sisi Ntombela, the Member of Executive Council (MEC) responsible for Health, Montseng Tsiu, and the Director-General (DG) of the Free State Provincial Government, Kopung Ralikontsane, have tested positive for the Coronavirus (COVID-19). While the DG and the MEC for Health’s results returned positive over the weekend, the Premier’s results […]

