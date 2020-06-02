As of today, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 35812. The provincial breakdown is as follows: Eastern Cape: 4324 Free State: 299 Gauteng: 4276 KwaZulu-Natal: 2637 Limpopo: 193 Mpumalanga: 132 North West: 271 Northern Cape: 91 Western Cape: 23583 Unknown: 6 Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-south-africa-provincial-breakdown-of-cases-in-south-africa-2nd-june-2020?lang=en

