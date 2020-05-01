Coronavirus – South Africa: Trade and Industry Committees hear that SA Economy can move rapidly to level 3 lockdown if no sharp increase in infections

The Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition, together with the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic Development, Small Business, Tourism, Employment and Labour today heard that should the country avoid a sharp increase in the levels of infections with the return to work of large numbers of workers and expanded testing and healthcare […]

The Portfolio Committee on Trade, Industry and Competition, together with the Select Committee on Trade and Industry, Economic...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...