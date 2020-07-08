Coronavirus – South Africa: Transport Committee says Taxi Industry issues understandable and resolvable

The Portfolio Committee on Transport believes concerns of the taxi industry will be resolved. The committee met the National Taxi Association on Tuesday. The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Mosebenzi Zwane, said open defiance of level 3 regulations had concerned the committee, and that open defiance warranted an understanding from the perspective of the taxi […]

