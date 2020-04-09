Coronavirus – South Africa: Treasury calls on compliant suppliers to provide Coronavirus COVID-19 commodities

Due to the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to curb the spread of COVID-19, the National Treasury in support of the Department of Trade, Industry, and Competition (DTIC) calls on all compliant, particularly local, suppliers providing commodities listed below to direct their offers to the PMO set up for this purpose. The submissions will […]

Due to the shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to curb the spread of COVID-19, the National Treasury in support of the Dep...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...