Coronavirus – Sudan: UNHCR in Sudan – COVID-19 Update


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Juin 2020


For refugees, COVID-19 has become an economic crisis on top of a public health crisis In a race against time, UNHCR is supporting refugees and IDPs to protect themselves against COVID-19 infections. The Agency also tries, with limited funding, to buffer the pandemic’s disastrous impact on their family economies. Download Report: https://bit.ly/3foP6yO HIGHLIGHTS Lack of […]

TCHAD - 14/06/2020

POINT DE VUE - 13/06/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

