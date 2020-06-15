Coronavirus – Sudan: UNHCR in Sudan – COVID-19 Update

For refugees, COVID-19 has become an economic crisis on top of a public health crisis In a race against time, UNHCR is supporting refugees and IDPs to protect themselves against COVID-19 infections. The Agency also tries, with limited funding, to buffer the pandemic’s disastrous impact on their family economies. Download Report: https://bit.ly/3foP6yO HIGHLIGHTS Lack of […]

