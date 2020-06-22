Coronavirus: Tanzania Refugee Situation – COVID-19 Emergency Response Dashboard

Situation overview The COVID-19 situation is rapidly evolving with almost nine-million conrmed cases worldwide. In Tanzania, the number of confirmed cases are 509 as of 29 April 2020, when figures were last updated. A serious risk exists for spread within the country, as well as in the three refugee camp locations. To forestall such an […]

