Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Tunisia: UNHCR Tunisia COVID-19 Flash Update #2


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Avril 2020


On 19 April 2020, Tunisian Prime Minister announced the extension of the confinement period until the 3 May 2020, and a re-adjustment of curfew schedule during the month of Ramadan, from 8pm until 6am. UNHCR Tunisia will continue to rely on alternative working arrangements, to adapt and sustain existing activities, and to step up support […]

On 19 April 2020, Tunisian Prime Minister announced the extension of the confinement period until the 3 May 2020, and a re-adjustment of curfew sche...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 28/04/2020

Tchad : "avec nos économies en lambeaux, il nous sera difficile, voire impossible, de payer la dette"

Tchad : "avec nos économies en lambeaux, il nous sera difficile, voire impossible, de payer la dette"

Tchad : le Gouvernement remet des chèques de financement à 44 entrepreneurs Tchad : le Gouvernement remet des chèques de financement à 44 entrepreneurs 28/04/2020

Populaires

L'armée tchadienne de nouveau sollicitée "dès que possible" dans la zone des 3 frontières

28/04/2020

Covid-19 : Le Tchad annonce deux décès

28/04/2020

Tchad : un mort et 4 blessés dans un conflit autour d'une mosquée

28/04/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : un incendie dévastateur dans un village à l’Est
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 28/04/2020 - Daristone Blaise

Tchad : tir accidentel d'une roquette, des explications attendues sur les circonstances

Tchad : tir accidentel d'une roquette, des explications attendues sur les circonstances

كتيب السفر : رحلتيالىمدينةقريضةحاضرةمحافظةدار تاما كتيب السفر : رحلتيالىمدينةقريضةحاضرةمحافظةدار تاما 24/04/2020 - آدم إبراهيم آدم

ANALYSE - 26/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif

Le renouvellement du certificat de résidence étudiant, une appréciation souveraine du caractère réel et sérieux opéré par le juge administratif

COVID-19 : La validité des titres de séjour prolongée de 6 mois en France COVID-19 : La validité des titres de séjour prolongée de 6 mois en France 25/04/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués

Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD Accusations de favoritisme : mise au point du Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, président de la BAD 06/04/2020 - AMA