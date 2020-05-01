Coronavirus – Tunisia: World Bank Makes US$35 Million Available to Support Tunisia Through Coronavirus (COVID-19) Crisis

The World Bank today approved a new $20 million project to support Tunisia’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on strengthening the health sector’s response capacity. The new project, approved under the World Bank’s COVID-19 fast track facility, complements an earlier allocation of US$15 million, which was made available in early April for emergency health […]

