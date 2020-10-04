Coronavirus – UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 22: 18 September – 2 October 2020

Situation overview Since March 2020, a total of 2,357 COVID-19 confirmed cases have been identified in Benin out of 167,555 tests conducted. 77 new cases were identified in the last two weeks. One death related to COVID-19 was recorded in the reporting period bringing the number of deaths to 41. Fatality rate stands at 1.7% […]

