Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report No. 22: 18 September – 2 October 2020


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Octobre 2020


Situation overview Since March 2020, a total of 2,357 COVID-19 confirmed cases have been identified in Benin out of 167,555 tests conducted. 77 new cases were identified in the last two weeks. One death related to COVID-19 was recorded in the reporting period bringing the number of deaths to 41. Fatality rate stands at 1.7% […]

Situation overview Since March 2020, a total of 2,357 COVID-19 confirmed cases have been identified in Benin out of 167,555 tests conducted. 77 new cases were ide...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 04/10/2020

Tchad : décès du colonel Ahmat Markhouse, directeur de l'emploi à la Gendarmerie

Tchad : décès du colonel Ahmat Markhouse, directeur de l'emploi à la Gendarmerie

Tchad : sortie d’un livre sur le peuple Zimé de Pala au Mayo Kebbi Ouest Tchad : sortie d’un livre sur le peuple Zimé de Pala au Mayo Kebbi Ouest 04/10/2020

Populaires

Tchad : décès du colonel Ahmat Markhouse, directeur de l'emploi à la Gendarmerie

04/10/2020

Tchad : 2ème Forum national inclusif, "une foire de cancres", estime Kebzabo

04/10/2020

Tchad : le nouveau préfet du département du Guéra a été installé

04/10/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : neuf accusations contre l'ex-ministre Djerassem, "ce dossier est politique" (avocat)
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/09/2020 - Michel Tagne Foko

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Chronique : Voici venir la beuverie

Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali Tribune : Le Tchad n'est pas le Mali 30/08/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 01/10/2020 - CAROLINE PLANTE

Ne faisons pas fausse route pour nourrir les plus de 700 millions d’habitants que comptera l’Afrique de l’Ouest en 2050 !

Ne faisons pas fausse route pour nourrir les plus de 700 millions d’habitants que comptera l’Afrique de l’Ouest en 2050 !

Le référé mesures-utiles : une solution à l’impossibilité d’obtenir un rendez-vous en préfecture 19/09/2020 - Maître Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 05/09/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : des étudiants de l’Université Adam Barka interpellent le chef de l’État

Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale Tchad : droit de réponse du gouverneur du Guéra au 1er vice-président de l'Assemblée nationale 14/06/2020 - Info Alwihda