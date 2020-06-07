Coronavirus – UNICEF Guinea-Bissau: COVID-19 Situation Report

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs As of 5 June, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 1,368 with 153 patients who have recovered and 12 deaths, thus bringing the number of active cases to 1,203. Male continue to be more attained than female. The type of transmission is considered community transmission with […]

