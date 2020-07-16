Coronavirus: UNICEF Malawi COVID-19 Situation Report (9 to 15 July 2020)

Reporting Period: 9 to 15 July 2020 Highlights – Malawi is now the second country in the SADC region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases next to South Africa. As of 12 July, the number of COVID-19 fatalities increased by 63 per cent from 19 in the past week to 38. – On 6 […]

Reporting Period: 9 to 15 July 2020 Highlights – Malawi is now the second country in the SADC region with the highest number of COVID-19 cases next to South Africa. As of 12 July, the number o...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...