Coronavirus – UNICEF Uganda Humanitarian Situation Report No. 7: July-August 2020

Highlights – Uganda confirmed 3,074 cases of COVID-19 among Ugandan nationals during the reporting period; the majority of cases were in males (86 per cent). Uganda’s cumulative COVID-19 caseload included 1,699 recoveries, 32 deaths (with a case fatality rate of 1.0 per cent), and 86 cases in children (representing 2.8 per cent of the country’s […]

Highlights – Uganda confirmed 3,074 cases of COVID-19 among Ugandan nationals during the reporting period; the majority of cases ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...