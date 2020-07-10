Coronavirus – Uganda: Denmark contributes US$1 million to cash relief for refugees in Kampala

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received US$1 million from the Government of Denmark today to assist refugees in Kampala struggling because of the socio-economic impact of lockdowns to contain the spread of COVID-19. WFP began delivering cash assistance to an initial group of Kampala-based refugees on 5 June. Thanks to this contribution, WFP […]

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) received US$1 million from the Government of Denmark today to assist refugees in Kam...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...