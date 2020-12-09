Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Uganda: Donation of Equipment from PSFU with support from Mastercard Foundation to boost the COVID-19 response


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 8 Décembre 2020


The PS Dr. Diana Atwine, on behalf of the Ministry of Health- Uganda received equipment comprising of 1000 medical beds, 45,000 test kits, 1000 mattresses, 1000 pairs of linen and 6 PCR machines from PSFU with support from Mastercard Foundation to boost the COVID-19 response. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-donation-of-equipment-from-psfu-with-support-from-mastercard-foundation-to-boost-the-covid19-response?lang=en

The PS Dr. Diana Atwine, on behalf of the Min...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...




Dans la même rubrique :
< >

Mardi 8 Décembre 2020 - 18:09 Coronavírus – Angola: Nenhuma Morte Por COVID-19 Em 48 Horas

Mardi 8 Décembre 2020 - 16:15 Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 updates (8 December 2020)

Mardi 8 Décembre 2020 - 15:39 Coronavirus – Zambia: Daily status update (8th December 2020)

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 08/12/2020

Tchad : un plan ambitieux pour booster le secteur du tourisme

Tchad : un plan ambitieux pour booster le secteur du tourisme

Tchad : Affaire de la tentative de corruption d’agents de l'IGE, le procès renvoyé à vendredi prochain Tchad : Affaire de la tentative de corruption d’agents de l'IGE, le procès renvoyé à vendredi prochain 08/12/2020

Populaires

Tchad : tentative de corruption de l'IGE ; la justice rejette la demande de mise en liberté des prévenus

08/12/2020

Tchad : le chef de l'État est arrivé à Mongo

08/12/2020

Tchad : le chef de l'État est attendu au Guéra

08/12/2020
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/11/2020 - Vanessa Moungar et Yero Baldeh

Le rôle des femmes est essentiel pour bâtir des communautés résilientes après le Covid-19

Le rôle des femmes est essentiel pour bâtir des communautés résilientes après le Covid-19

Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs Tribune : Le complexe des petits dictateurs 27/10/2020 - Mahamat Nour Ibedou

ANALYSE - 07/12/2020 - NJ Ayuk

Les pays africains doivent adopter une approche équilibrée de la transition énergétique (Par NJ Ayuk)

Les pays africains doivent adopter une approche équilibrée de la transition énergétique (Par NJ Ayuk)

Affaire de trafic des stupéfiants : qui veut sacrifier le Général Tougoud ? Affaire de trafic des stupéfiants : qui veut sacrifier le Général Tougoud ? 28/11/2020 -

REACTION - 12/11/2020 - Hisseine Adamou Camara

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Tchad : les couturiers professionnels réagissent à l'annonce de l'interdiction d'importation de tissus

Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne Massacre des élèves de Kumba au Cameroun: La diaspora en Belgique condamne 25/10/2020

© 2020 Alwihda Info
À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter