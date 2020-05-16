Coronavirus – Uganda: First Port Health laboratory in Uganda

The Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja have commissioned the 1st Port Health laboratory in Uganda. It is a gene expert laboratory with 2 machines and capacity to run 64 samples per hour. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-first-port-healthlaboratory-in-uganda?lang=en

The Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Hon. Robinah...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...