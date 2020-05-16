Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Coronavirus – Uganda: First Port Health laboratory in Uganda


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 15 Mai 2020


The Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Hon. Robinah Nabbanja have commissioned the 1st Port Health laboratory in Uganda. It is a gene expert laboratory with 2 machines and capacity to run 64 samples per hour. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-first-port-healthlaboratory-in-uganda?lang=en

The Minister of Health Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng and State Minister for Health in charge of General Duties, Hon. Robinah...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 15/05/2020

Tchad : l'état d'urgence sanitaire prorogé de deux mois

Tchad : l'état d'urgence sanitaire prorogé de deux mois

Tchad : au Guéra, importants dégâts dans un village après des intempéries Tchad : au Guéra, importants dégâts dans un village après des intempéries 15/05/2020

Populaires

Tchad - Covid-19 : le nombre de cas par province touchée

15/05/2020

Tchad : l'état d'urgence sanitaire prorogé de deux mois

15/05/2020

Tchad : décret portant mise en place d'un comité de gestion de la crise sanitaire

15/05/2020
Vidéo à la Une
Tchad : à Kélo, des prêches radios pour sensibiliser pendant le Ramadan
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 09/05/2020 - Info Alwihda

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Tchad - Covid-19 : dépistage, confinement local, isolement et soins, les propositions de l'UDP

Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais Congo/Médias : Claudia Lemboumba Sassou NGuesso n’est nullement mêlée à la gestion des médias publics congolais 04/05/2020 - Claude Dinard Vimond

ANALYSE - 12/05/2020 - Hisseine Abdoulaye

Tchad : 7 axes de lutte contre le coronavirus

Tchad : 7 axes de lutte contre le coronavirus

Covid-19 : L'avenir réimaginé pour l'Afrique Covid-19 : L'avenir réimaginé pour l'Afrique 10/05/2020 - ANA PR Wire

REACTION - 03/05/2020 - Éric Guedi

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

Tchad : lutte contre le Covid-19, les provinces marginalisées ?

COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués COVID-19 : l’avant-gardisme et l’anticipation du Maroc dans les mesures prises salués 16/04/2020 - Farid Mnebhi