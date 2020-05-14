Coronavirus – Uganda: Medical Kits donation for COVID-19 by National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Fellowship Churches

The National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Fellowship Churches donated Personal Protective Equipment kits, Paper kits and N95-Niosh masks worth UGX 3.1Bn. “This is a great boost to our response” Permanent Secretary, Dr. Diana Atwine said while receiving the donation. #STAYSAFEUG Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-medical-kits-donation-for-covid19-by-national-fellowship-of-born-again-pentecostal-fellowship-churches?lang=en

