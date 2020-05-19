Coronavirus – Uganda: Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) donation from Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda for COVID-19 response

The Insurance Brokers Association of Uganda have donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) worth UGX 57M for frontline health workers in COVID-19 response. “This will be sent to our health workers at the border points of entry” ~ Dr. Diana Atwine said while receiving the donation. Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-personal-protective-equipment-ppe-donation-from-insurance-brokers-association-of-uganda-for-covid19-response?lang=en

