PM Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda today visited stores in Namanve to inspect food & other items in stock to distribute to people most affected by the lockdown measures to combat #COVID19. He found them good& fit for consumption. He said: “Reports of poor supplies will be investigated.” Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/coronavirus-uganda-prime-minister-dr-ruhakana-rugunda-visits-stores-in-namanve-for-food-inspection?lang=en

PM Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda today visited stores in...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...